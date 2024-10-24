Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande team up on Pete Davidson discussion

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande put their shared past with Pete Davidson aside for a fun night out.
The SKIMS founder hosted an exclusive screening of Broadway musical Wicked at her luxurious $60 million Hidden Hills, California, mansion, previously shared with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kim's family, including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, and their children, joined Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo.
The Kardashians star shared photos from the evening, sparking curiosity among fans.
Social Media Speculation
Fans wondered if Kim and Ariana discussed Pete Davidson:
- "Did they talk about Pete?"
- "Ariana and Kim ran to another room to gossip about Pete so fast."
- "Didn't Ariana and Kim both date Pete Davidson?"
- "Ariana and Kim must have dragged Pete all night."
Kim and Pete Davidson dated from October 2021 to August 2022, following her split from Kanye West.
