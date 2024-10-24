Princess Beatrice sends hidden message to Harry, King Charles with latest outing

Princess Beatrice, who's expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, appeared with Princess Diana's relatives in London on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice attended a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia.

Beatrice also graced the Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods at The Orangery on the same day, where she ran into Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Kitty Spencer and twins Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer.

The Spencer sisters, who are the daughters of Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer and his first wife Victoria Lockwood, recently supported cousin Prince William at the Centre point Awards in London on Wednesday, October 16.

The 36-year-old's appearance with Spencer family left royal fans guessing, with few speculating it's a message to Prince Harry and King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex enjoys special bond with her late mother's family and event stayed at his uncle's home during his recent trip to the UK to attend the funeral of his relatives.

Beatrice looked stunning in black dress with a trio of bows running from the neckline to the waist . She wore pointed black heels with a white floral detail to elevate the look.

The Orangery is located next to Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales's former home.

Beatrice wasn’t the only royal out and about on the town on Tuesday. Her younger sister Eugenie also stepped out with her husband Jack Brooksbank in Mayfair.