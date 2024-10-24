Buckingham Palace releases ‘colourful’ photos from King Charles’ Samoa tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla appear to be basking in the island air as the royal couple beamed in fresh update from their Samoa visit.
In photos released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the royals donned causal attire for the special welcome ceremony in Pacific Island nation.
The caption written alongside the carousel post expressed gratitude to the people of Samoa, especially the locals of the Moata’a Village.
“Thank you for such a colourful welcome to Moata’a Village!” the statement read in English.
The post also had a message written in Samoan: “Vi’ia le Ali’i i lo outou talimālō lelei ma le laufofoga fiafia i le pa’ia o le Afio’aga o Moata’a. Ua matagofie mea uma.”
It translates to: “Praise the Lord for your good hospitality and happy smile on the holy Day of Moata'a. Everything is beautiful.”
In honour of King Charles and Camilla, a special “ava welcome ceremony at the National University of Samoa” in which the monarch followed the tradition of drinking of ‘ava, made from the dried roots of the ‘ava plant, which “brings together participants in a spirit of harmony.”
This tradition was also followed by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, when she last visited the country in 1997.
