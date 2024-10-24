Kim Kardashian wants to confront ex Kanye over alleged sexual assault: Report

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly livid after shocking allegations about her ex-husband, Kanye West, surfaced in a sexual abuse lawsuit.

According to Radar Online, tensions between the former couple have intensified following claims made by West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. The lawsuit, filed on October 11, accuses the rapper of sexual assault during a studio session co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sources close to Kardashian say she’s struggling to stay quiet. "Kim has tried her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," a source revealed.

The allegations include disturbing claims that West had a "kink" for sleeping with his partners' mothers, a detail that has reportedly infuriated Kardashian and her family. Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, also alleges that West gave her a drink laced with unknown substances.

West’s legal team has denied the accusations, claiming Pisciotta had attempted to blackmail him after her romantic advances were rejected. Meanwhile, Kardashian has grown increasingly concerned about her children’s time with West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, ensuring her kids are always supervised by nannies and security.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, finalised their divorce in 2022 after eight years of marriage.