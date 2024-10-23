Lady Gaga makes new career move after ‘Joker’ setback

The new single 'Disease' marks Lady Gaga's return to pop music

Lady Gaga is reportedly paying a tribute to her past music with the upcoming song.



A music insider revealed that the pop icon is making a “return to form” with the single Disease, as per a Page Six report.

“It’s sonically reminiscent of her Born This Way album. Think dark dance-pop,” the insider said, referencing Gaga’s Grammy-nominated 2011 record that featured multiple hits including its titular track, The Edge of Glory, Marry the Night and Bloody Mary.

They also mentioned that the music video for the track is reminiscent of her past hits like Bad Romance and Judas.

Gaga, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 22nd and sent fans in a frenzy by teasing the music video of her song.

Speaking of the video, the source told the outlet that it is “meticulously choreographed.”

It was previously reported by US Sun that Gaga had collaborated with the Emmy-winning choreographer Parris Goebel, who famously worked on Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show as well as Justin Bieber’s 2015 music videos for What Do You Mean? and Sorry.

Notably, the new song will mark Gaga’s comeback to the pop genre.

After her 2020 album, Chromatica, the singer recorded two jazz records, Love for Sale, and Harlequin, which she released last month as a companion to her film Joker: Folie à Deux.

The new Joker movie was not a hit at the box office and it appears that Gaga is looking to tread on familiar grounds again by going back to her old music.