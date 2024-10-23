Taylor Swift gets shout-out by Travis Kelce after skipping Eras Tour

Travis Kelce shares he 'wishes' he was there at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce showed that his support is still with her after he skipped on her shows in Miami.



The NFL star’s brother Jason Kelce was singing the popstar’s praises on the New Heights podcast on Tuesday, saying that the Miami shows were “on another level.”

“I texted you halfway through it like, ‘Dude, this rain, Tay is killing it,” he added.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre added that, although he had attended two shows in London over the summer, the energy in Miami was different and more “insane” and “incredible.”

“Well, I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis said, using the abbreviation for “fear of missing out.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to miss out on the concerts due to his match against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage that had been to a few shows overseas and they were saying the same thing that you were saying, the Miami stadium was just on another level,” Travis continued.

The Grotesquerie star proudly added that his girlfriend’s concerts are “absolutely electric” and “the greatest show that’s ever been on stage.”

Travis again said, “Man, I wish I was there, I wish I was there.”

Sharing that his family members including mother Donna Kelce enjoyed the show, Jason added, “Not only did everybody have a good time, but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible, and the show’s incredible.'”

Travis listened with a proud smile and sent a sweet message to the Love Story songstress, saying, “Shoutout to Tay Tay for powering through a few rain shows there!”

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner celebrated the Chiefs win by changing the lyric of her song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”