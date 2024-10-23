Liam Payne leaves a 'note' proposing GF Kate Cassidy?

Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy were in a relationship for the past two years

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy revealed with a heavy heart that the 31-year-old singer left her a note which had a proposal.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kate posted a bunch of memorable pictures with her boyfriend and also dedicated him a heartfelt letter.

In the note, the social media influencer mentioned feeling 'dark' after partner's demise. She further expressed her love for Liam and talked about the impact the singer has left on the world.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put words into. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now.”

While expressing her affection for the Teardrops singer, Cassidy wrote: “You are – because I can’t say were – my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into.”

She further mentioned about the note, that proposed marriage, in the heartwarming letter, “I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.”

Kate also dropped the photo of the letter former 'One Direction' band member left for her.

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go”, she concluded.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been dating for two years before his tragic death.