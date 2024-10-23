Patrick J. Adams 'does not want to create difficulties' for Meghan Markle

Adams' remarks highlight the careful balance of honouring Meghan's past work

Meghan Markle's former co-star is hopeful for her appearance on his podcast. Patrick J. Adams, who shared the screen with Meghan on the beloved series Suits, has voiced his desire for the Duchess of Sussex to join him on his new show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adams shared that Meghan reached out to him after the debut of Sidebar: A Suits Podcast, which he co-hosts with Sarah Rafferty. "

She sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help," he mentioned.

The actor made it clear that if Meghan were to appear, the focus would be exclusively on honouring her contributions to Suits. "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else's story. We're super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show," Adams explained.

Adams and Rafferty are being mindful in their approach to potential guest appearances, especially considering the changes in Meghan's life since she left the series.

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else's story.' Especially with Meghan, she's had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show," he added.

Adams' remarks highlight the careful balance of honouring Meghan's past work while also respecting her current situation. The podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Podcast," is dedicated to revisiting the hit series through the lens of those who were part of it.