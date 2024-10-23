Kylie Jenner admits 'it was more shocking' becoming a mother at 19

Kylie Jenner reflects on early motherhood.

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the challenges of adjusting to her body after having a baby at just 19.

In an interview for the November issue of Elle Magazine, the reality star admitted that becoming a mother was "more shocking" than she anticipated.

Reflecting on her journey since giving birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018, Kylie revealed, "I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn't have before."

In stunning new photos for the shoot, she showcased her newfound confidence in a lacy baby pink lingerie set paired with unbuttoned jeans, celebrating her body’s evolution.

After welcoming her son Aire in February 2022, Kylie admits that navigating her personal style became a challenge during her pregnancies.

"I gained 60 pounds for both pregnancies, and it took me a year to feel like myself again," she revealed.

Now at 27, she feels more confident than ever, celebrating her body in stunning fashion for her Elle Magazine cover shoot.

In one striking look, she rocks a plunging velvet black corset top paired with black sequined hot pants, showcasing her toned abs in a cropped white T-shirt and cheeky white string thong in another jaw-dropping shot.

Kylie also opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, expressing how she often felt "on autopilot."

Her journey serves as a reminder that self-acceptance and confidence can flourish, even in the face of life's challenges.