Justin Bieber’s dad faces backlash over posting daughter's 'indecent' photos

Justin Bieber's dad also faced criticism in 2023 for sharing homophobic meme on social media

Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber faced backlash over posting indecent photos of 6-year-old daughter, on social media.

Jeremy Bieber and wife Chelsea runs an Instagram account dedicated to their daughter, Bay Bieber, where they posted her photos in bathing suit and encouraged the viewers to have a look towards bay as she grows.

However, netizens immediately flooded the comment section, slamming the parents for putting up inappropriate images, as they think it might invite 'pedophiles'.

Underneath the post, a follower wrote ,“I would not do that! so much pedophiles.” An other user stated, "How can you post something like this."

“This is so wrong on so many levels,” another comment reads.

In a post from June 2022, where Bay posed in a bikini inside a kitchen, one woman pointed out, “I think you never heard about Pedophiles.”

“Not okay for public insta,” a netizen wrote on a July 2024 photo of the 6-year-old and two of her friends in matching bikinis.

Seemingly, the reactions emerged due to the ongoing rape and prostitution scandals like, the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case.

Moreover, this is not the first time Justin’s dad has gotten criticized for his online behavior.

During Pride Month in 2023, Jeremy Bieber shared a homophobic meme featuring a rainbow flag with the sarcastic caption, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” The post also gauged a lot of criticism.