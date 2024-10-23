'John Wick' director spills interesting details about fifth installment

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski has one specific condition for 'John Wick 5'

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has discussed the chances of the popular action movie with one specific condition.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 turned out to be one of the best action movies with a perfect ending that left a fans wondering if his character is dead or not.

This suspense brings forward the director’s condition which is, that the new entry would have a 'completely different story line'.

When asked about the possibility of another sequel, Chad told The Hollywood Reporter: “Is there an opportunity? Of course, there is, whether it’s for money or for creativity. Of course, there’s an opportunity, but it keeps us thinking.”

However, he does have plans to come out with another installment, the story is something that is like a ‘mental exercise’ for him.

“Jesus, in the last three years, I’ve already had three or four versions of a John Wick 5. They were different ways to crack the story, but it’s almost a mental exercise for me”, stated the filmmaker.

"Whatever shape John Wick 5 takes, one aspect has already been decided: it will be a 'completely different storyline'.”

The 56-year-old stuntman went on to say: “There’s no topping what we did. That’s the end. That’s the deal. That’s what we found closure for.”

According to him, there are tons of good ideas for the next action flick, but it won’t be connected to John Wick 4.

On the other hand, Keanu Reeves, when asked about John Wick 5 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, just said: “Never say never.”