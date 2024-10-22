North West goes out with offbeat jewelry gift for Kim Kardashian's 44th birthday

North West's necklace comes with a sweet personal touch.

North West has certainly inherited her aunt Khloé Kardashian's sense of humor! In a delightful reveal on her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian showcased a hilariously creative birthday gift from her eldest daughter for her 44th birthday.

As Kim unboxed the present, she uncovered a dazzling diamond nameplate necklace engraved with the quirky words "Skibidi Toilet."

With a laugh, Kim exclaimed, "Wow, North got me this diamond necklace that says Skibidi Toilet!" North, 11, chimed in, insisting that her mom "loved" the viral sensation.

The term "Skibidi Toilet" refers to a wildly popular web series created by Alexey Gerasimov, featured on his YouTube channel, "DaFuq!?Boom!" This birthday gift perfectly captures the fun-loving bond between mother and daughter!

While she brought the laughs with her quirky necklace for Kim Kardashian's 44th birthday, the sentimental touches on the piece were just as heartwarming.

The back of the stunning diamond necklace featured a touching inscription from North: "Love, North," along with the date—October 21, 2024.

But that wasn't all Kim's kids had in store for her special day! In a delightful surprise, her daughter Chicago, six, along with siblings Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, transformed the living room into a festive wonderland filled with pink balloons.

Each balloon was adorned with polaroid snapshots of Kim with her children, adding a personal touch that she proudly showcased on her Instagram stories.

This year's celebration comes just days after North made headlines for sitting down with her mom for her first interview with Interview Magazine.