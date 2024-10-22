Piers Morgan seemingly takes thinly-veiled dig at Harry, Meghan

Piers Morgan seemingly mocks Harry, Meghan as he reacts to post about King Charles

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan, who misses no opportunity to tease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his comments, has seemingly mocked the Sussexes with his latest move.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host has supported King Charles with his meaningful gesture amid the monarch's Australia trip with Queen Camilla.

It comes after a royal expert Matt Wilkinson posted King Charles and Queen Camilla's videos of meeting with the people of Australia.

Wilkinson wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Sydney Opera House… around eight thousand people here to greet the King and Queen.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Wow.. big crowds! Great to see.”

With his "Wow!," the TV presenter seemingly took a thinly-veiled dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently made foreign trips, but failed to receive such a warm welcome.

The 75-year-old monarch and Queen were greeted by a spectacular light show by the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday. Thousands gathered outside the world's famous place in the hope of snagging a brief encounter with the reigning monarch.