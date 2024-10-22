Linkin Park announces new single 'Over Each Other'

Popular rock band, Linkin Park will be dropping their new single, Over Each Other later this week.

The new single belongs to their eighth album, 'From Zero'. The album is slated to release on November 11.

The new track is going to come out following the release of The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown.

Over Each Other will be available for the beloved fans of the rock band on October 24, 2024. The new song will be released along with a music video, directed by Joe Hahn.

He shared the updates about the new song in an Instagram post. “A couple of nights after our show in #Seoul Korea, @emilyarmstrong and I stayed in town to shoot our next music video for #OverEachOther.”

The director further wrote: “It has been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day and this happened! We embraced the K-ness of it all and made it feel like a K-drama. Like always, Emily crushed the performance. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all next Thursday.”

“Thank you to the cast, @kongseongha, the crew and the rest of the boys from @linkinpark.”

Hahn previously also directed the promos of some famous tracks like; Numb, What I’ve Done, The Emptiness Machine, Somewhere I Belong and From the Inside.

Linkin Park band returned this September after a long hiatus. The band disappeared after the tragic death of frontman, Chester Bennington in 2017.