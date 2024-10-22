King Charles pays tribute to Kate Middleton, Prince William in Australia

King Charles gave a special nod to his darling daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and son Prince William during his Australia visit.

The official Instagram page of the royal family shared three delightful throwback photos of key royal figures' historic visits to Oceania.

The first photo featured the late Queen Elizabeth II from her visit in 2000, the second picture showed the then-Prince Charles and Camilla and the last image is of William and Catherine from 2014.

It has been said that the monarch remembered the Waleses during his historic tour.

It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Sydney on Friday night.

Their Majesties attended several important events and extended support for humanitarian causes.

While addressing the attendees at the New South Wales parliament, King said, "What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long."