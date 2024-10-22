David Schwimmer had a 'blast' making horror debut in new 'Goosebumps' series

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2025

David Schwimmer is loving his venture into the world of horror in the upcoming series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

The Friends star, 57, revealed during a panel for Goosebumps at New York Comic Con that he had “such a good time” diving into the horror-comedy genre for the first time.

“I’m such a fan of horror and this was my first chance to do it, so thank you again for [this show], it’s a blast,” Schwimmer shared.

The Emmy-nominated actor praised the emotional depth of the characters, each with a “grounded backstory.”

Based on R.L. Stine’s iconic Goosebumps books, the series sees Schwimmer playing Anthony, a recently divorced dad hosting his twins, Cece and Devin, at his Brooklyn home for the summer.

According to the trailer, Anthony gives his children one rule: “Stay out of the basement.”

That’s when the siblings “quickly realise that dark secrets are among them… and find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994,” per the synopsis.

As the mystery unfolds, the twins discover that their uncle was one of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in Gravesend decades ago.

The trailer also shows Anthony receiving a package containing the clothes his brother was wearing when he disappeared, which sparks his own investigation into the chilling events of the past.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 10, 2025.