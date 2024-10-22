Diddy’s Kids break silence on father’s recent arrest

Diddy's kids show support for father amid ongoing legal trouble

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children released a joint statement addressing their father’s legal battle that was followed by his arrest.



The 54-year-old disgraced music mogul is a father to seven children.

The kids shared that they stand by their father in a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday, October 22nd.

They shared a picture of Diddy with all his kids, with a caption that read, “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.”

The statement concluded, “We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Diddy shares eldest son Justin, 30, with Misa Hylton.

The accused rapper shares son Christian, 26, with late Kim Porter, whose son Quincy Brown, 33, he also adopted during their relationship. They are the parents to twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, as well.

Diddy and Sarah Chapman share daughter, Chance, 18.

The Last Night rapper’s youngest child is a daughter named Love, 22 months, whom he shares with Dana Tran.

Diddy, who is currently held at a detention centre in New York City, was arrested on September 16th on the charges of sexual abuse and trafficking.

He has since pleaded not guilty to all charges, but his three appeals for pre-trial release have been denied.

The Bad Boy Records founder will reportedly be kept in prison until trial starts on May 5, 2025.