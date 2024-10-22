King Charles gets emotional in reaction to Australian's surprising move

King Charles went viral for his emotional gesture to an Australian during his visit to the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence in Sydney.

The 75-year-old was caught on camera as he embraced Uncle James Michael 'Widdy' Welsh in a huge hug amid protest.

King Charles was welcomed with open arms as he met a survivour of Australia's 'stolen generation' who were taken from their parents and placed in children's homes.

Charles heartwarming gesture went viral as he said "hugs are good" as he met Uncle James Michael 'Widdy' Welsh. Widdy said afterwards "It was a genuinely good cuddle”, adding “there is too much anger around.”

James was reportedly taken from his family in Coonamble, in central NSW, when he was just eight years old. He was placed in Kinchela boys home and given the number 36.

After his interaction with the King, he said: "I told him I was there from the Kinchela Boys organisation and one of the so-called 'stolen generation' and he put his hand out to shake my hand. I said to him 'I'm not much of a hand shaker, I'm more of a hugger or cuddler.



"He said 'hugs are good'. So I went in for the hug and he gave me one back. That's my way of making a sense of feeling between people. Shaking hands is not a good way to understand people. A hug is a way of connecting with someone's aura.



"He made me feel comfortable, it was really good. It was a welcome hug. I welcomed him there and let him know. I'm a survivor of Kinchela Boys school, I was taken away from my parents."