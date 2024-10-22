Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for their 'divorce'

Jennifer Lopez, Sean Diddy's relationship exposed during infamous nightclub incident in 1999

Jennifer Lopez’s former husband, Ojani Noa opened up about the struggles during their marriage.

During an interview with Despierta America, Ojani partially blamed Sean Diddy for his divorce with Lopez.

While conversing about the detail, Lopez ex-husband stated, “Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault."

He also revealed, "When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy, who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. That's where the cheating, the lies, the separation started”

"I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album. When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started.”

Moreover, Ojani also extended support for Ben Affleck the most-recent ex-husband of On The Floor singer.

For the Unversed, the 55-year-old actress and Ojani got married in 1997, but their relationship ended in 1998.



Lopez and Diddy's relationship was highly exposed, especially during the infamous nightclub incident occurred in 1999, which lead to both being arrested.

Days back, an explicit photo of Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' went viral on social media, which grabbed attention from far and wide.

