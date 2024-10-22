Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance does not seem to end anytime soon as the two still give shout-outs to each other during their shows.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and Super Bowl Champion have remained inseparable since they began the romantic journey together in the summer of 2023.

The global pop icon, 34, kickstarted the final leg of her Eras Tour this weekend with three shows in Miami.



Despite not being present at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game due to her shows, the American singer and his NFL beau, 35, remained together.

Over the weekend, Hard Rock Stadium aired the game on multiple TV screens throughout the venue. Fans went wild witnessing an iconic, previously unimaginable moment.

They shared images of the match alongside other screens that read “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

One fan wrote, “If you told me all the screens at eras Will be playing a football game a year and half ago I would’ve laughed at you now we are here,”

Another chimed in, “found a place to watch the Chiefs game at The Eras show,” sharing another photo of the streamed match.

“It’s wild how things have changed! Who would’ve imagined football at an Eras show back then? Unbelievable!” third fan wrote in disbelief.

“i love it here,” another fan commented gushing over the act.

Meanwhile, the 14-time Grammy winner honoured the Grotesquerie star by altering the lyrics of her 2022 song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Though, this is not the first time Joe ALwyn’s ex has changed lyrics of her song for the cohost of the podcast New Heights, the practice usually has been in the American footballer’s presence before.

On the other hand, absence of Kelce from Swift’s concert proved fruitful as the tight end helped the Chiefs win against the 49ers, 28-18.