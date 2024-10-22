Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words to son Bear revealed

Liam Payne opens up about son Bear before death

Liam Payne shares heartbreaking final words for his seven-year-old son Bear, just weeks before his death.

The 31-year-old, who fell to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, opened up about his son, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole in March 2017.

Previously, the former One Direction member posted a video of his son on his birthday as he captioned it, "Mini me."

The singer enthused at the time, "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about. Bless him. He's getting so big now.

"He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

Speaking of his son back in 2022, Liam revealed that his son looked up to him as a "superhero."

He told People at the time, "I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time."

For the unversed, Liam met the mother of his child on X Factor when he was just a contestant.

Meanwhile, the two first got together in 2016, only to split later in 2018.