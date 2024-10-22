Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words to son Bear revealed

Liam Payne shares heartbreaking final words for his seven-year-old son Bear, just weeks before his death.
The 31-year-old, who fell to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, opened up about his son, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole in March 2017.
Previously, the former One Direction member posted a video of his son on his birthday as he captioned it, "Mini me."
The singer enthused at the time, "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about. Bless him. He's getting so big now.
"He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."
Speaking of his son back in 2022, Liam revealed that his son looked up to him as a "superhero."
He told People at the time, "I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time."
For the unversed, Liam met the mother of his child on X Factor when he was just a contestant.
Meanwhile, the two first got together in 2016, only to split later in 2018.
Prince Harry shares his love for surfing and the Ocean
Ariana Grande took to social media with a grwm video with a nod to Nara Smith
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about whether Brad Falchuk is jealous or not
Selena Gomez’s new film, 'Emilia Perez,' premiered in Los Angeles on October 21, 2024
Hailey and Justin Bieber step out for birthday bash as Diddy scandal continues
'Peaky Blinders' is still in pre-production with an expected release date in 2025