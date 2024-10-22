Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland team up for 2026 release

Tom Holland is teaming up with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan for a top-secret film, alongside Matt Damon.

Universal Pictures has slated the movie for release on July 17, 2026. Nolan, known for his cryptic storytelling, has kept the plot under wraps, but insiders reveal the setting isn't contemporary.

This collaboration marks Nolan's second project with Universal, following the Oscar-winning success of Oppenheimer, which grossed $976 million worldwide.

Nolan's partnership with Universal began after his split from Warner Bros. in 2020.

For Holland, this film represents a new challenge, working with Nolan for the first time.

Meanwhile, Damon reunites with Nolan after Oppenheimer and Interstellar. Holland's involvement may have scheduling implications, as he'll balance this project with Spider-Man 4 and a potential role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The delay of Spider-Man 4 has also affected co-star Zendaya's schedule, allowing her to film Dune 3 in early 2026 instead.