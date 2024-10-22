Taylor Swift shows love to Travis Kelce during concert despite his absence

Travis also seemed to send a subtle message to Swift with his pre-game all-blue outfit choice

Taylor Swift is keeping Travis Kelce close to her heart, despite him being states away.

The international pop sensation didn’t let his absence stop her from giving her NFL star boyfriend a special shout-out during her final Eras Tour show in Miami on Sunday night.

Fan-made videos showed the 14-time Grammy winner performing to a sold-out crowd, when she switched up the lyrics of her song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

While Swift has made the lyrical swap several times when Kelce is present in the audience, this time the football star was notably absent. Instead, he was celebrating the Chief’s recent victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding to the buzz, some fans believe Kelce himself sent a subtle message to Swift, sporting an all-blue outfit before the Chiefs' game, a possible reference to Swift's new blue-themed stage outfits.

Despite his absence, Kelce's family showed their support. His brother, Jason Kelce, attended the concert with his wife and children, along with their mom, Donna Kelce, making sure the Kelce clan was represented. Swift's nod to her boyfriend proves their connection continues to charm fans on and off the field.