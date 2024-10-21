Matt Smith plays coy when asked about 'House of the Dragon' season 3 updates

'House of the Dragon' will wrap up after four seasons

Matt Smith is keeping fans on the edge about the third season of House of the Dragon.

Amid high anticipation following the dramatic second season which wrapped up in August, the actor — who portrayed Daemon Targaryen on the series — revealed he hasn’t received any scripts or hints about the show's next chapter.

Speaking alongside co-stars Fabian Frankel and Tom Glynn-Carney, the Doctor Who star, 41, confessed, "I’ve not heard hide nor hair. I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing."

The lack of updates didn’t come as a complete surprise, though, given the series is set to return in 2026, with production only kicking off next year.

While Frankel teased that he’s heard whispers, he was tight-lipped, adding, "I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here."

Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed in August that season three is still in the writing phase and that fans can expect the show to wrap after its fourth season.

As for how many episodes HOTD Season 3 will have, Condal said, “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it.”