Kim Kardashian dedicates life to ‘being a mom’: 'not dating'

Kim Kardashian is in her single mom era

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, is prioritising her family life.



The socialite who celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday, October 21st, is not currently interested in the dating scene.

An inside source told People Magazine that the mom of four is “very much focused on being a mom” at present.

"She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids," the source added.

Kim shares her four children North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 with ex-husband Kanye West.

"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the source mentioned.

However, despite the busy life they noted that the reality star "seems great."

Sharing her feelings regarding the birthday, they said, "She had an early birthday celebration with her family. She seems fine about turning 44.”

After Kim’s divorce with Kanye in 2021, she was linked with Pete Davidson for nine months, and then she was reportedly “hanging out” with Odell Beckham Jr, according to People Magazine.

Things were “pretty casual” between the two up until April when the outlet’s source commented that their casual relationship had “fizzled out.”