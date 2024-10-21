Liam Payne's autopsy finds mix of drugs in his system before death: Report

The One Direction star was vacationing in Argentina at the time of his death

Liam Payne had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, as confirmed by his toxicology test.

ABC News reported on Monday, October 21, that the One Direction star’s partial autopsy confirmed the presence of substances like cocaine, crack, benzodiazepine, and “pink cocaine” — a dangerous mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA — in Payne’s body.

The 31-year-old singer fell from the third-story balcony of his room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Emergency responders were unable to revive him, with an autopsy later confirming multiple traumas, including a fatal cranial fracture.

Authorities also discovered an improvised aluminium pipe in his room, used for ingesting drugs.

Sources told Page Six that Payne's room was trashed, and eyewitnesses described "disturbing" behaviour from the pop star just before the fall, including smashing his laptop in the hotel lobby.

Payne, who had publicly battled addiction and mental health struggles during his time in One Direction, was in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, days before the fatal incident.

His body remains in Argentina as the investigation continues.