Chris Pratt explains the secrecy surrounding his baby's gender

Chris Pratt's daughter is more excited for her baby sibling than her parents are.

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are excited to welcome a new life into this world.

On Thursday, October 17th, Pratt stated he doesn’t know the gender of the baby when asked about it in an interview on Today.

He shared that they are excited to learn whether it's a girl or boy on the day of the delivery.

"I have a feeling," he added. "I have an intuition, but I won’t say what it is now in case I’m wrong and that child sees this."

Pratt was on the show with Millie Bobby Brown for the promotion of their Netflix film The Electric State.

Brown chimed in during the conversation and confirmed that the Marvel star indeed had no idea about the gender of his baby.

Earlier this summer, Pratt and Schwarzenegger had announced that their family was expanding as they were pregnant with their third child.

The excitement didn’t just remain with the parents but was seen through the couple’s daughter, Eloise.

Katherine shared a picture on Instagram on October 15 of Eloise in a pink dress and a white baseball cap, captioning it, "Big sis loading."

The 45-year-old actor also has a son with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.

The Guardian of the Galaxy star shared how different girls are.

He told E! News, "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

"I hate to make generalisations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional. They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."



