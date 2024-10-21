Travis Kelce appears to struggle at game without Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce's game as she wraps up Eras Tour

Travis Kelce’s lucky charm Taylor Swift, who is currently wrapping up the last leg of her Eras Tour, was nowhere to be seen at the recent NFL game.



The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end who had made his comeback in the football season appeared to struggle again as his ladylove skipped the match on Sunday, October 20th.

The Chiefs won the match and became the only undefeated team this season but fans noticed that Kelce’s performance was not as good as it is when his “lucky charm” is cheering at him from the audience.

A fan commented, “why did taylor not come??” when the athlete was mostly absent from the game's progress.

Another noted, “travis lowkey struggled without his lucky charm.”

This comes after Swift made headlines for her special shows in Miami, Florida, where she invited Florence Welsh as a guest to perform their collaborative song Florida together.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is supposed to wrap her record breaking tour on December 8th after which the lovebirds will reportedly reunite.