Joe Alwyn's cosy snap with Kendall Jenner hints message for Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn stirs drama with Kendall Jenner photo.

Joe Alwyn appeared to take sides over the weekend, cozying up to Kendall Jenner—longtime rival of his ex, Taylor Swift—at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

While Taylor was commanding the stage during her Eras tour stop in Miami, Joe and Kendall were all smiles in a photo shared by Vogue, where Joe had his arm around a beaming Kendall.

The pair were also joined by Patrick Schwarzenegger, another one of Taylor’s exes, adding to the intrigue.

Taylor and Joe split last year, but his friendly display with Kendall, whose family has been at odds with Taylor for years, reignites speculation about Hollywood loyalties.

The tension erupted over Kanye West's controversial song Famous, in which he claimed to have made Taylor 'famous.'

While Kim later shared an edited recording of Kanye seemingly getting Taylor's approval for the lyrics, the full version leaked later, showing the pop star had never been informed about the use of the derogatory term in the track.

Despite Kim saying in 2019 that the trio had "moved on," the rivalry between Taylor and the Kardashian-Jenner clan remains a topic of interest for fans.