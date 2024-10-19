Andrew Garfield’s misses late mother ‘a lot’ in conversation with Elmo

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about missing her mother

Andrew Garfield recently had a deeply emotional exchange with Elmo about dealing with the grief of losing his mother, Lynn Garfield, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

In a heartwarming video shared by Elmo on Friday, Oct. 18, the 41-year-old actor sat down with the Sesame Street icon to talk about his feelings.

“Andrew? Hi, Elmo’s going around Sesame Street checking in on everybody, so Elmo wants to know how Andrew’s doing,” Elmo started.

Sitting beside Elmo on a stoop, Garfield responded warmly, telling him how glad he was to see him, though he admitted he’d been "thinking" about his late mother.

“I miss her. I miss her a lot,” Garfield shared, speaking candidly about his emotions.

Elmo offered his support, saying, “Elmo’s really sorry to hear that, Mr Andrew.” Garfield, however, reassured the beloved muppet that it’s okay to feel sadness, and that missing someone can be a way to keep their memory alive.



“Sadness is kind of a gift,” Garfield explained. “it means you really loved somebody when you miss them. And when I miss my mom, I remember all of the cuddles I used to get from her, all the hugs I used to get from her. Just like that, and it makes me feel close to her when I miss her, in a strange way.”

In his touching conversation, Garfield also reflected on the joy his mother brought to everyone around her. “So when I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her, and I can miss her at the same time.”

Before the clip ended, Garfield shared a sweet detail, revealing that his mother loved Sesame Street, “Elmo was my mummy’s favourite!”, he said.