Blake Lively gushes over Jason Kelce’s ‘Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ review

Blake Lively on Jason Kelce’s ‘Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ review

Blake Lively seemed to like Jason Kelce’s review of her 2005 hit film, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.

“@jason.kelce being a natural investigative journalist sniffing out the hidden truth,” the 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to write, on Friday, October 18, sharing a clip of Jason and brother Travis Kelce doing an analysis of movie on the latest episode of their New Heights movie club podcast from Wondery+.

Blake Lively starred in *The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants* alongside Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera.

The movie, adapted from the popular book series, tells the story of four close friends who find a unique way to stay connected while spending the summer apart. They share a pair of jeans that mysteriously fits each of their distinct body types, serving as a symbol of their enduring friendship throughout the summer's challenges and adventures.

Ryan Reynolds’ wife, and the best friend of Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, Lively also revealed a fun fact about the book, which the author Ann Brashares told her on set.

“Author @annbrashares shared with us when making the movie that she actually added the pants after the book was written because she was given the note to add a ‘magical element,’” she continued. “Mind you, this is when Harry Potter hit, so everyone was looking for magic in youth books.”

The actresses further explained why Brashares chose pants as a “tangible item”.

To “sometimes inexplicable magic of the female bond,” she said.

“And there you have the Traveling Pants,” she wrote in the story. “Sisterhood of the Traveling Jeggings didn’t quite hit. Now it would be Sisterhood of the Printed Jean Pajama Bottoms. I’m here for it all.”