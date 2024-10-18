Taylor Swift to star in Ryan Murphy's show?

Ryan Murphy hints at a potential collaboration with pop superstar Taylor Swift.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic TV producer expressed his willingness to work with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

The FX horror series Grotesquerie director was asked whether he would cast the Shake It Off crooner on season two of Travis Kelce starring series.



The American screenwriter responded, “I've talked to Taylor's people about various things through the years.”

Reiterating his willingness and desire to work with the 12-time Grammy winner, the prolific TV writer said that he would work with Swift “in a heartbeat” if “she ever has the time to do it.”

Murphy, the creator behind Glee, Nip/Tuck and Pose, showered love and praise on the two lovebirds, calling them “a pop-culture phenomenon”.

Commenting on the Super Bowl Champion's performance in Grotesquerie, the TV icon said: “A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it.”

The 58-year-old also gushed about how Joe Jonas' ex showed support to her Kansas City Chiefs tight end beau. Though it is Travis’ first attempt to show his acting chops, Taylor appeared in 2022 film Amsterdam, movie musical Cats.