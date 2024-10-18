David Harbour shares glimpse of upcoming final season of ‘Stranger Things’

David Harbour gives a peek into upcoming final season of 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour has recently shared a glimpse of upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things.



Speaking on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast on October 17, Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper in the Netflix show, told host Josh Horowitz and the event crowd that the cast recently read through the final episode of season 5.

“Look, I'm very close to the show, so I have very strong opinions. And they may not match yours if you're a fan of the show,” said the 49-year-old.

Harbour stated, “I'm an actor on the show. So, I see the nuts and bolts.”

“Sometimes I will get very mad at what I think is a bad episode or a season I didn't like,” continued the actor

Harbour mentioned, “I can be very critical of this show.”

However, the actor revealed that in season 5 episode 8, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

He also disclosed, “The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying.”

“Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favourite,” explained the actor.

Harbour added, “It's 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful. It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it.”