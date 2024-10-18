Eva Mendes opens up about her biggest parenting fear

Eva Mendes, known for keeping her family life private, recently shared her honest and vulnerable thoughts on parenting.

In an episode of Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali, Mendes discussed her challenges and desires to break free from habits learned in her own upbringing.

One of her biggest struggles is managing her temper. "I don't yell when they need me... It's not like a 'mean' yell, but it doesn't matter. I yell," Mendes admitted. She recognizes the cultural impact of her Cuban heritage on her parenting style. "The yelling, that's the hardest thing for me."

Mendes fears repeating patterns from her past, saying, "I hope I don't look back in 20 years and go 'oh shoot,' because I really don't want to raise by fear... That's not fair to the kids." Her emotions welled up as she spoke.

Growing up surrounded by love and fear, Mendes wants to create a nurturing environment for her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

"I was surrounded by love as a child - but also an element of fear... I want to break that pattern."