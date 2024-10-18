Andrew Garfield shows support to director Mel Gibson

Andrew Garfield defends controversial director/actor Mel Gibson

Andrew Garfield has recently showed support to his director Mel Gibson, saying the movie-maker deserves to make more movies.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Andrew worked with Mel on the set of 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, said, “He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself.”

“And thank God. Because he's an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films. He deserves to tell stories, because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart,” explained the Silence actor.

Andrew revealed he had “deep, important conversations” before working with Mel, who made anti-Semitic comments during a 2006 arrest for DUI.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, who is Jewish, mentioned, “I learned a lot, actually.”

Reflecting on collaboration with Mel, Andrew pointed out, “I learned that people can heal. I learned that people can change, that people can get help.”

“I learned that everyone deserves respect. And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Gushing over Mel as a director, Andrew further said, “He’s the kind of director that would come from behind the monitors, just with his eyes wet. He knew when it was right and he knew when it wasn’t right. And I just really trusted him.”

And he’s a visceral storyteller so he can feel… He’s like he can’t help but feel everything. He’s a real empathetic guy,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Mel’s latest movie, Flight Risk, which stars Mark Wahlberg, will release in theatres in January.