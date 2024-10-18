Travis Kelce loyalties raise eyebrows amid Taylor Swift 'split' rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proved their loyalities during Game 1 ALCS Playoff appearance.



After sparking confusion at first, Game 1 of the Yankees-Guardians ALCS playoffs, the athlete reaffirmed his allegiance to his hometown Cleveland Guardians.

Following the Guardians' thrilling 7-5 extra-inning win, Kelce posted on X: "Playoff baseball baby @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT! What a game!"

However, fans questioned Kelce's loyalty after he attended the Yankees game with Taylor Swift, wearing neutral attire and failing to show visible support for the Guardians. Swift's enthusiastic reaction to a Yankees home run added to the confusion.

Kelce, born and raised in nearby Westlake, Ohio, faced criticism for not wearing Cleveland gear. One fan asked, "You gonna put on a hat now, Travis?" while others noted his apparent support for the Yankees.

The NFL tight end responded, "I've been a Cleveland sports fan my entire life... I've attended countless Guardians and Cavs games, win or lose, to share memories with friends and family... and I don't wear Cleveland gear one time and all of a sudden I'm not a real fan?!"

He added, "Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on Game 1 who I was cheering for, they'll let you know I was there for the @CleGuardians."

Kelce's loyalty to the Guardians has been evident before. On 2023's opening day, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Progressive Field, proudly wearing a Guardians jersey and hat.