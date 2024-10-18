 
close
Friday October 18, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Travis Kelce loyalties raise eyebrows amid Taylor Swift 'split' rumours

Travis Kelce fans questioned his faithfulness after supporting differing team

By Web Desk
October 18, 2024
Travis Kelce loyalties raise eyebrows amid Taylor Swift 'split' rumours 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proved their loyalities during Game 1 ALCS Playoff appearance.

After sparking confusion at first, Game 1 of the Yankees-Guardians ALCS playoffs, the athlete reaffirmed his allegiance to his hometown Cleveland Guardians. 

Following the Guardians' thrilling 7-5 extra-inning win, Kelce posted on X: "Playoff baseball baby @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT! What a game!"

However, fans questioned Kelce's loyalty after he attended the Yankees game with Taylor Swift, wearing neutral attire and failing to show visible support for the Guardians. Swift's enthusiastic reaction to a Yankees home run added to the confusion.

Kelce, born and raised in nearby Westlake, Ohio, faced criticism for not wearing Cleveland gear. One fan asked, "You gonna put on a hat now, Travis?" while others noted his apparent support for the Yankees.

The NFL tight end responded, "I've been a Cleveland sports fan my entire life... I've attended countless Guardians and Cavs games, win or lose, to share memories with friends and family... and I don't wear Cleveland gear one time and all of a sudden I'm not a real fan?!"

He added, "Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on Game 1 who I was cheering for, they'll let you know I was there for the @CleGuardians."

Kelce's loyalty to the Guardians has been evident before. On 2023's opening day, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Progressive Field, proudly wearing a Guardians jersey and hat.