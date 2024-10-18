'Rick and Morty's' epic run continues beyond season 12

Adult Swim's cult classic Rick and Morty has secured two more seasons, ensuring its legacy extends to a 12th season and beyond 2029.



This exciting news was revealed at New York Comic Con, featuring co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, and key voice cast members.

"Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty. Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite," Harmon noted.

Since its 2013 premiere, Rick and Morty has revolutionized adult animation. Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen praised the show, saying, "From Season One, Rick and Morty set a new standard in adult animation and has shown no signs of stopping."

This renewal follows a significant behind-the-scenes shakeup. Co-creator Justin Roiland was removed from the project due to personal allegations, and his voice roles were recast with Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden.

Harmon reflected on the situation, "The easiest thing for me to say about Justin has been nothing... This is where I’d love to change the subject to myself... I would feel so safe and comfortable making this about me, but that trick is worthless here and dangerous to others."

Despite challenges, production continued with Marder at the helm. "I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick and Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10," Marder said.

"Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick and Morty — a hundred years — forever!"