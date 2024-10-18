Louis Tomlinson shares unfulfilled promises with late Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson shares his grief in a heartfelt note to Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson shared an emotional letter dedicated to his One Direction bandmate and pal Liam Payne who lost his life in a tragic fall from hotel at the young age of 31.

Tomlinson took to Instagram to share a lengthy post grieving the loss of the For You singer.

In the elegiac post, the Back To You singer also hinted at a One Direction reunion that was supposedly on the bands’ to-do list down the line.

He wrote that the pair had “often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

The collaboration would’ve sent the directioners wild but sadly that will remain a wish unfulfilled.

The 32-year-old singer called Payne the “most vital part of One Direction,” sharing that he had hoped to share the stage with the deceased singer again but that wasn’t meant to be.

Admitting that the duo’s bond had grown only stronger since One Direction days and they would spend hours on phone speaking about their shared memories, Tomlinson added that he thought it would be a “luxury” he would have had for ever.

In the end he also made a promise to Payne about his son Bear, who he shared with Cheryl Cole.

The Always You singer wrote, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

The news of the much lamented singer’s passing away came as a shock on Wednesday as he reportedly fell from the third floor of a hotel building in the Buenos Aires hotel where he was enjoying his vacation.