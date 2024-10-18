Liam Payne was dropped by Universal Music just days before death?

Liam Payne cut ties from Universal Music just before death

Liam Payne, beloved former member of One Direction, was reportedly let go by his record label, Universal Music, just days before his unexpected death.

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail on Thursday, the decision was driven by the challenges Payne faced in his solo career.

"Liam’s advance was massive, and he didn’t recoup [it]," an insider revealed. "Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically."

The source added that Payne’s much-anticipated sophomore album was put on hold before Universal cut ties.

The singer had originally signed with Capitol Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music, in 2016, following One Direction’s indefinite hiatus in 2015. Payne's 2017 hit Strip That Down marked his solo debut, but recent projects struggled to find the same success.

In a further blow, it was reported that Payne’s publicity team had resigned earlier in October too, leaving the star without key support.

Following his tragic death, Universal Music issued a statement expressing their grief.

"We are devastated by the sudden passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him." The statement continued, "We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones."

As the music world mourns, Payne's legacy is being celebrated by fans across the globe, remembering the joy and inspiration he brought through his talent.