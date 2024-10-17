Barbara Palvin swiftly shuts down diet question, fans cheer

Barbara Palvin received praise for shutting down diet question at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Barbara Palvin skilfully handled an appalling question about her diet backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

When getting her hair and makeup done, the interviewer asked the Hungarian model which food she would like to indulge in after the show.

This question came as a surprise to the supermodel as she was notably taken aback.

In the interview, Palvin recalled back to 2018 when, her then boyfriend and now husband, Dylan Sprouse brought her Shake Shack to devour.

She shared, "Dylan brought me Shake Shack, because I was not eating healthy."



Barbara explained that this time she listened to what her body needed and ate what she felt like eating at the time.



She also confidently added, while glaring into the camera, "And I look better than ever!"

This way the model was able to subtly criticize the restrictive diet culture that had been linked to Victoria’s Secret image in the 2000s and 2010s.

Fans were quick to appreciate and praise the 31-year-old model on TikTok.



One fan said, "Ma’am that was such a good answer."



Another fan said, "Why are we asking that question in 2024? She responded with the best answer and with such grace she's amazing."



Barbara stunned as she walked the ramp with elegance on Tuesday.

She wore an alluring shimmery dress with a bold and plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit.

She finished off the look with silver wings and heels that matched.