K-pop's J-Hope welcomed by Jin and throngs of fans after finishing military duty

J-Hope returns to BTS family after completing military service.

J-Hope was greeted with cheers and excitement from a crowd of devoted fans and his BTS bandmate Jin as he was discharged from military service on Thursday in Wonju, South Korea.

The 30-year-old K-pop star proudly saluted after completing his 18 months of mandatory service with the army's 36th Infantry Division.

His bandmate Jin, who completed his own military service in June, warmly welcomed the star with several beautiful bunches of flowers.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are legally required to serve 18 to 21 months of military duty as part of a conscription system designed to deter aggression from North Korea.

The band's loyal fanbase, known as the BTS Army, showed their unwavering support by camping out to catch a glimpse of the singer, whose legal name is Jung Ho-seok, as he emerged from the military base.

Fans went all out to celebrate J-Hope’s return, bringing along knitted dolls, vibrant banners, and cardboard cutouts of the K-pop star.

As he emerged from the military base clad in his full army uniform and beret, J-Hope twirled around and waved to the enthusiastic crowd.

According to The Korea Times, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with good health.

During my 18 months of military service, I performed duties as an instructor and marched a lot, so I saw many Wonju citizens. I want to thank the citizens who greeted and cheered for the soldiers. It was very touching."

Later, J-Hope appeared on a live stream from his agency's headquarters, surrounded by balloons, cake, and flowers, to connect with the BTS Army.