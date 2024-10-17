Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry discloses distressing truth about him: 'I’m gonna die'

Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry discloses distressing truth about him

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, has left too many hearts broken with his sudden death.

Days before his passing, the late singer’s ex-girlfriend Maya Henry made shocking revelation about Liam.

During a podcast The Internet Is Dead, she stated, "I always felt it was a manipulation tactic… I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him."

Maya went on to share, "He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well."

Henry revealed that there were times she wanted to help him get through tough times but he never let her.

She explained, "There was one time I was trying to get him help, and he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me.’ because I wouldn’t respond. And it’s just always the same cycle."

According to the police, Liam passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.