Florence Pugh opens up about her most 'challenging' role yet

Florence Pugh wows fans with recent confession

Florence Pugh surprised fans by revealing her motivation for performing the record-breaking stunt in the upcoming Marvel film, Thunderbolts.

The Black Widow actress, who is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from the 2021 film, opened up about an unexpected scene in the Jake Schreier directorial.

During an exclusive conversation with Fandango, the 29-year-old star shared that she personally urged Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to let her perform the stunt herself.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer to shooting, they said they don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we’re not going to throw me off the second tallest building in the world.”

Florence continued, “I was like, ‘What the f**k? Of course we are! We have to do that’”.

Expressing her eagerness to take on the challenge, she added, “I was being a sassy Karen emailing Kevin Feige and saying it’s going to do wonders for the press tours. We have to do this! We’re going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records and we’ll do this and this.”

The We Live in Time actress recalled, saying, “I had to keep on pushing and then they’re like, 'Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we’ll figure it out for you'. I don’t mind heights. I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own superpower."

Thunderbolts, starring Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Olga Kurylenko, is set to release in UK on May 1, and in the US on May 2.