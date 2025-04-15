Barry Keoghan to star as 'Joker' in 'Batman II'?

'Dunkirk' actor addresses chances of his return to 'Batman II'

Barry Keoghan might return to Robert Pattinson’s Batman Part II.

The 32-year-old has already made a small appearance in the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves.

The ending scene of the movie where Pattinson, who plays Batman, visits the Arkham Prison after the Riddler is captured; he meets an unseen prisoner that gives a vague understanding of the return of 'Joker'.

The popular DC villain, previously played by Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson, has yet again made an appearance with Barry stepping into the shoes.

However, there is no confirmation if the Joker will be marking a comeback in the next film, but the climax of Robert starrer opened doors for the character.

Rumours suggests that the Joker will return with the Saltburn actor depicting the iconic role, but there is no definite clarification to it so far.

Keoghan, amid these speculations addressed the possibility of his appearance in the upcoming Reeves’ directorial.

He added, “It’s a big one, but I am going to say if the opportunity came about, yes I would love to explore and given that opportunity I would really dive into.”

But he confirmed in Happy Sad Confused interview with Josh Horowitz that ‘I’ve not been contacted; I’ve not heard anything.’

The second part of the Batman featuring Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell is slated to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.



