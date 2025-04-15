Kevin Bacon recounts shocking anecdote from ‘Wild Things’ set

Kevin Bacon has recently shared shocking anecdote from the set of his 1998 movie, Wild Things.

Speaking with Variety, the Footloose actor revealed that he and his movie’s crew once discovered a dead body during filming.

“We were out in the swamp one night — a lot of mosquitoes, wow — and we were shooting some scene, I don’t remember what it was, by kind of a river,” recalled the 66-year-old.

Kevin continued, “They had kind of floated a raft out there so that they could put a light.”

“All of a sudden, I hear across the walkie-talkie: ‘Hey, I think I just saw a floater.’ And it was a body that was floating by,” mentioned the North Star actor.

Kevin said, “It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie.”

Earlier, the movie’s director John McNaughton also reflected on that scary incident while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot,” remarked the director.

Meanwhile, Kevin is currently busy promoting his new Prime Video horror series, The Bondsman.

While talking about his love for horror genre, the actor told Variety, “It’s life and death. Stakes are high.”

“I also feel like, as a consumer, I like to share that experience with people in the theatre… It’s similar to a comedy in that it’s a genre that’s great to share with people,” added Kevin.