Billie Eilish opens up about her 'career-defining' look

Billie Eilish reveals which hair colour made her feel quite like her

Billie Eilish reflected on her favourite hair colour and its relation with her breakthrough moment in career.

In an interview with the Vogue magazine, the What Was I Made For? singer answered questions of number of celebrities, who asked her about career, life and style.

Colman Domingo, American actor and Playwright, asked the Birds of a Feather hitmaker to share her favourite hair colour.

The Lovely singer, who is known for sporting various hair colour during different stages of her career, said she liked two colours, "the green roots and the red root."

"Green and black especially felt like such a personal and career-defining look for me," she continued. "I felt so exactly who I was at that time."

The nine-time Grammy award winner said that "it felt really nice to have something that felt mine."

She went on to explain that she "loved" the colour green "for so long time" calling it an "intense" and "magical period of her life."

Eilish made her debut in 2015 in pale white shade hair dye and then later she sported a brilliant cobalt shade which faded into softer teal.

In the following years, Eilish is seen in black, iconic green and black, blonde, red and black and now in dark brown hair colour.