Adam Levine gushes over Behati Prinsloo after Victoria's Secret comeback

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed three children with him

Adam Levine couldn't contain his excitement after wife Behati Prinsloo returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on Tuesday, October 15.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 45, took to Instagram the following day to gush over Prinsloo's performance, sharing stunning shots of the 36-year-old model strutting down the catwalk.

"The strongest, baddest, sexiest, most dynamic woman I’ve ever known," Levine wrote. "Your grace and power is astounding. I love you more than words can express. Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Prinsloo — who married the Girls Like You crooner in 2014 and welcomed three children with him — has had a storied history with Victoria's Secret, marking her 11th appearance at the prestigious New York City event.

She turned heads in a black velvet slip dress with silver star embellishments and a thigh-high slit, paired with strappy, star-studded heels that wrapped around her calves.

From her debut in 2007 to her final show in 2018, the Namibian model became a staple on the Victoria's Secret runway. Over the years, she’s rocked everything from gold angel wings to iconic low-rise sweatpants, cementing her place as one of the brand's most recognisable Angels.