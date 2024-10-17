Prince William shares delightful update after Harry's surprising move

Prince William, who's actively working to win people's hearts while preparing for taking the throne, has shared a delightful news with Britons.

The Prince of Wales has finally revealed the date of the launch of his new documentary, which is focused on ending homelessness.

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan, who have no home in the UK, has bought a property in the Europe.

The future King has announced that the two-part documentary "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness" will air on ITV and ITVX on October 30 and 31.

The much-awaited film, produced by Mindhouse and directed by BAFTA-winning Leo Burley, features powerful stories of those currently facing homelessness.

The series, filmed over 12 months, will detail William's initiative and feature those who have experienced the issue, alongside some life-changing solutions.

It will explore the first year of William's Homewards programme, which aims to demonstrate that ending homelessness is possible.



It focuses on six locations across the UK where Princess Kate's husband William hopes to help the communities, insisting: "I can't do it on my own".



The locations are Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport, Northern Irelands and Sheffield.

Prince William said: "I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. I see that as part of my role, why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can."