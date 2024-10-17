Sean 'Diddy' Combs laced baby oil with date rape drug: Lawsuit

Diddy allegedly used the drug-laced baby oil, in addition to laced drinks, to incapacitate his party guests

Sean “Diddy” Combs secretly used baby oil laced with the date rape drug, according to a lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

The complaint — one of six lawsuits filed on Monday, October 14 — claimed that the disgraced music mogul "particularly fancied" Rohypnol, a powerful sedative also known as flunitrazepam, to incapacitate his victims and “commit heinous non-consensual acts of sexual violence and rape.”

The lawsuit alleged that the rapper, 54, would “secretly” spike alcoholic beverages like champagne or "lemon drop" cocktails with GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a drug commonly associated with sexual assault. Partygoers at his events were reportedly “forced to consume” the laced drinks before entering or while at his infamous parties.

In addition to tampering with drinks, the Bad Boy Records founder is accused of using lotions and body oils infused with GHB, which would be absorbed through the skin of his victims, making it easier for him to assault them. The complaint suggests that this method was part of his calculated approach to exploit and harm others.

These claims follow the recent raid on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes prior to his arrest, during which federal agents allegedly discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and other lubricants.

Notably, another lawsuit filed the next day on October 15 by Ashley Parham claimed Diddy doused her with baby oil before leading her gang-rape as payback in 2018 for suggesting he had something to do with Tupac Shakur’s murder, per Page Six.