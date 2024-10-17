Jennifer Lopez makes major career shift after split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turns to politics post her divorce from Ben Affleck

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Lopez has left fans guessing with her latest move, hinting at making career change amid split from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old is reportedly seemingly steering her life towards other things post her highly public divorce from the Batman star.

In partnership with nonpartisan organisation, I am a Voter, the American singer urged fans in a brief video to vote in the upcoming 2024 United States general election.



The Selena star began, "The general election is coming up on November 5 and most can vote earlier than that."



Considering the influence of her star power, the American singer Marc Anthony's ex called her fans in to take part in the elections scheduled for November 5.

"This year we're voting for President, every seat in the House, a third of the Senate and key state and local leaders who directly shape our lives. So let's do this together," she said.

The Can't Get Enough crooner also educated her fans of a resource which reveals people’s voter status in the US.

The Unstoppable actor spoke, "text VOTER to 26797 to check your registration and make your plan to vote."

Lopez concluded with: "I'm a voter. Are you?"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways in 2004 after two years of being in a relationship. Reuniting in 2021, they tied the knot in July 2022, but finally went separate ways few months back.



The Wedding Planner actor recently admitted that it took her 30 years to realize that she doesn’t need a man in her life.